FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Gelatin
Ingredient - Item Level 14
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A clear gelling agent extracted from animal skin and fish bones.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
10 gil
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Bat Wing
1
Brass Loach
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
14
Total Crafted
5
Durability
40
Difficulty
27
Max Quality
264
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
