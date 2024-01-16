Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Marid Leather Boots of Casting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

187

107

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Rubber
5
Item Icon
Durium Ingot
5
Item Icon
Marid Leather
5
Item Icon
Tiger Leather
5
Item Icon
Grade 1 Reisui of Intelligence
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

