FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Marid Leather
Leather - Item Level 279
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A large piece of cured marid hide.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
3 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Marid Hide
1
Persimmon Tannin
1
Crystals
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
66
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
440
Max Quality
2592
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1028
Craftsmanship
1056
