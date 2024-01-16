Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Marid Leather

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A large piece of cured marid hide.

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Marid Hide
1
Item Icon
Persimmon Tannin
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FF14 Fashion Report Week 77: Easy 80 Points This Week
Nerium
How to Unlock the Ananta Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Locations & Quests
Mike Williams
All FFXIV Tribal Mounts and How to Get Them
Emily Berry