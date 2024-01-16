Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Durium Ingot
Metal - Item Level 279
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
An ingot of smelted durium.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
10 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Durium Ore
1
Durium Nugget
1
Crystals
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
66
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
440
Max Quality
2592
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1028
Craftsmanship
1056
Related Posts
How to Get Island Prisms in Final Fantasy XIV
Mills Webster
FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
How to Get Durium Sand in FFXIV's Island Sanctuary
Oliv Yanak