FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Durium Ingot

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

An ingot of smelted durium.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Durium Ore
1
Item Icon
Durium Nugget
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

