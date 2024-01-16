Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Marid Leather Boots of Aiming
Feet - Item Level 279
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
147
Magic Defense
147
Defense
Details
Classes
ARC BRD MCH DNC - Lv. 66
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
329 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+58
Dexterity
+56
Determination
+39
Direct Hit Rate
+56
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 56
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
279
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
5
Marid Leather
5
Tiger Leather
5
Tama-hagane Ingot
5
Grade 1 Reisui of Dexterity
5
Crystals
Wind Crystal
4
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
66
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
880
Max Quality
3240
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1028
Craftsmanship
1056
Related Posts
FF14 Fashion Report Week 77: Easy 80 Points This Week
Nerium
How to Unlock the Ananta Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Locations & Quests
Mike Williams
All FFXIV Tribal Mounts and How to Get Them
Emily Berry