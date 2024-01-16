Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Tama-hagane Ingot

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

An ingot of Doman steel, smelted using Far Eastern techniques.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Doman Iron Sand
5
Item Icon
Oroshigane Ingot
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Doman Iron Sand
1
Item Icon
Oroshigane Ingot
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Help, Kingdom Hearts Is Getting a Tamagotchi
Andrea Shearon
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
placeholder
Michael Hassall,Jessica Scharnagle