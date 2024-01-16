Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Tama-hagane Ingot
Metal - Item Level 279
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
An ingot of Doman steel, smelted using Far Eastern techniques.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
10 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Doman Iron Sand
5
Oroshigane Ingot
5
Crystals
Ice Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
66
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
440
Max Quality
2592
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1028
Craftsmanship
1056
Blacksmith
Materials
Doman Iron Sand
1
Oroshigane Ingot
1
Crystals
Fire Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
66
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
440
Max Quality
2592
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1028
Craftsmanship
1056
Related Posts
Help, Kingdom Hearts Is Getting a Tamagotchi
Andrea Shearon
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
Michael Hassall
,
Jessica Scharnagle