Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Mammet Lantern

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A stout table lantern designed to resemble an automaton mammet.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Astral Silk
2
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
2
Item Icon
Mythrite Ingot
2
Item Icon
Adamantite Ingot
2
Item Icon
Astral Birch Lumber
2
Item Icon
Whitefrost Cotton Boll
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

FFXIV Island Sanctuary Guide and Tips: Everything You Need to Know
Michael Higham
How to Get the Vicarious Vacationer in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Island Sanctuary Guide Offers Great EXP Before Patch 6.4
Mike Williams