Tallow Candle
Miscellany - Item Level 20
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A stout candle made from sheep fat.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
225 gil
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
