FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Astral Birch Lumber
Lumber - Item Level 180
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Processed birch lumber treated so that its elemental aspect tips towards astral.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
7 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Dryad Sap
2
Astral Oil
2
Birch Lumber
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
3
Durability
70
Difficulty
740
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
695
Craftsmanship
718
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
850
