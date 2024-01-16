Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Astral Birch Lumber

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Processed birch lumber treated so that its elemental aspect tips towards astral.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Dryad Sap
2
Item Icon
Astral Oil
2
Item Icon
Birch Lumber
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

