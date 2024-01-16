Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Adamantite Ingot

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

An ingot of smelted adamantite.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Sun Mica
2
Item Icon
Blue Quartz
2
Item Icon
Purified Coke
2
Item Icon
Adamantite Nugget
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth
Materials
Item Icon
Sun Mica
2
Item Icon
Blue Quartz
2
Item Icon
Purified Coke
2
Item Icon
Adamantite Nugget
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

