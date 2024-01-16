Games
Astral Silk
Cloth - Item Level 180
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Several yalms of silk treated so that its elemental aspect would tip slightly towards astral.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Astral Oil
2
Crawler Silk
2
Moonbeam Silk
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
3
Durability
70
Difficulty
740
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
695
Craftsmanship
718
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
850
