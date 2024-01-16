Destiny 2
Item DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Astral Silk

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Several yalms of silk treated so that its elemental aspect would tip slightly towards astral.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Astral Oil
2
Item Icon
Crawler Silk
2
Item Icon
Moonbeam Silk
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

