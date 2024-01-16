Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Kumbhiraskin Jacket of the Rising Dragon

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

422

422

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Bismuth Ingot
8
Item Icon
Saiga Leather
8
Item Icon
Kumbhira Leather
8
Item Icon
Scarlet Moko Cloth
8
Item Icon
Grade 5 Strength Alkahest
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

