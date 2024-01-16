Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Saiga Leather

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A large piece of cured saiga hide.

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Saiga Hide
8
Item Icon
Eblan Alumen
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

