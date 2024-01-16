Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Kumbhiraskin Jacket of the Falling Dragon
Body - Item Level 539
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
422
Magic Defense
422
Defense
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 86
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
650 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+198
Dexterity
+191
Skill Speed
+129
Critical Hit
+184
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 76
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
539
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Bismuth Ingot
8
Saiga Leather
8
Kumbhira Leather
8
Scarlet Moko Cloth
8
Grade 5 Dexterity Alkahest
8
Crystals
Wind Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
86
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3100
Max Quality
6800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2451
Craftsmanship
2590
Related Posts
Preview of New FFXIV 6.2 Mounts, Minions, and Emotes
Michael Higham
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium
How to Get the Pinky Mount in FFXIV
Jessica Scharnagle