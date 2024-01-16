Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Kotetsu Replica
Tabletop - Item Level 270
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An adequately crafted imitation of a legendary Hingan katana.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
270
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Beech Lumber
4
Wolfram Ingot
4
Slate Whetstone
4
Titanium Nugget
4
Oroshigane Ingot
4
Holy Rainbow Cloth
4
Crystals
Fire Crystal
4
Earth Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
63
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
730
Max Quality
1485
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1005
Craftsmanship
1037
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
