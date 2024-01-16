Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Kotetsu Replica

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An adequately crafted imitation of a legendary Hingan katana.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Beech Lumber
4
Item Icon
Wolfram Ingot
4
Item Icon
Slate Whetstone
4
Item Icon
Titanium Nugget
4
Item Icon
Oroshigane Ingot
4
Item Icon
Holy Rainbow Cloth
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
4
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

