FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Slate Whetstone

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A whetstone carved from slate. Used for sharpening metal or stone blades.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Slate
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

