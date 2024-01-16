Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Slate Whetstone
Stone - Item Level 260
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A whetstone carved from slate. Used for sharpening metal or stone blades.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Slate
3
Crystals
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
61
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
315
Max Quality
2232
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
968
Craftsmanship
1006
Related Posts
FFXIV Slate Grey Dye Guide - Where to Get It & What It's Really Worth
Nerium
FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest Produces a Ton of Winners This Year
Mike Williams
How to Color Your Chocobo in FFXIV
Mills Webster