FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Titanium Nugget

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A small nugget of impure titanium.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Iron Ore
4
Item Icon
Grenade Ash
4
Item Icon
Titanium Ore
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Iron Ore
1
Item Icon
Grenade Ash
1
Item Icon
Titanium Ore
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

