Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMedicines & Meals
Item Icon

Kingcake

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A festive ring-shaped cake baked from brioche dough.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Yak Milk
2
Item Icon
Tiny Crown
2
Item Icon
Birch Syrup
2
Item Icon
Okeanis Egg
2
Item Icon
Highland Flour
2
Item Icon
Moogle Miniature
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Water Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

Related Posts

FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get Unidentifiable Items
Mike Williams
The Fancies 2021: The Cool Mike’s Top 10 Games of the Year
Mike Williams
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi