FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Medicines & Meals
Kingcake
Meal - Item Level 160
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A festive ring-shaped cake baked from brioche dough.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
10 gil
Repairs
level
Culinarian Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
160
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Yak Milk
2
Tiny Crown
2
Birch Syrup
2
Okeanis Egg
2
Highland Flour
2
Moogle Miniature
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Water Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
660
Max Quality
2800
Characteristics
Suggested
Craftsmanship
620
Required
Control
589
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
