Item Icon

Highland Flour

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Finely milled highland wheat. It has a rich, earthy aroma.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Highland Wheat
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

