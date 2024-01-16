Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Highland Flour
Ingredient - Item Level 133
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Finely milled highland wheat. It has a rich, earthy aroma.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Highland Wheat
5
Crystals
Fire Shard
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
52
Total Crafted
3
Durability
40
Difficulty
130
Max Quality
1712
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
462
Craftsmanship
502
