FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Tiny Crown
Part - Item Level 15
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A tiny golden crown used to decorate pastries.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
150 gil
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
