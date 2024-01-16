Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Birch Syrup
Ingredient - Item Level 148
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Birch sap boiled down to a thick, sweet syrup.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Birch Sap
3
Crystals
Fire Shard
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
59
Total Crafted
3
Durability
35
Difficulty
270
Max Quality
2104
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
546
Craftsmanship
580
