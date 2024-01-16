Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Moogle Miniature
Miscellany - Item Level 160
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A small ceramic figurine bearing the likeness of a plump moogle.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
10 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
160
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Black Soil
2
Cloud Cotton Boll
2
Dawnborne Aethersand
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
1
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
660
Max Quality
2800
Characteristics
Suggested
Craftsmanship
620
Required
Control
589
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get Unidentifiable Items
Mike Williams
Why Final Fantasy XII is the best Star Wars ever made
Christopher Woodard
Moogle Treasure Trove Event Brings Mameshiba Earrings and More to FFXIV
Jordan Mallory