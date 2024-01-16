Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Moogle Miniature

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A small ceramic figurine bearing the likeness of a plump moogle.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Black Soil
2
Item Icon
Cloud Cotton Boll
2
Item Icon
Dawnborne Aethersand
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

