FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
House Fortemps Fireplace
Table - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A faithful replica of the fireplace found in Fortemps Manor.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
560
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Firewood
32
Cut Stone
32
Mythrite Ingot
32
Chondrite Ingot
32
Crystals
Fire Crystal
32
Earth Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3500
Max Quality
7200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
