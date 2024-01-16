Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

House Fortemps Fireplace

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A faithful replica of the fireplace found in Fortemps Manor.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Firewood
32
Item Icon
Cut Stone
32
Item Icon
Mythrite Ingot
32
Item Icon
Chondrite Ingot
32
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
32
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

