FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Cut Stone

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A rectangular slab of stone commonly used in building construction.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Granite
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

