FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Firewood
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 12
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Nothing exudes bucolic charm like a stack of firewood.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
12
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Ash Log
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
12
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
53
Max Quality
145
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
