Item Icon

Firewood

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Nothing exudes bucolic charm like a stack of firewood.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Ash Log
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
1
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

