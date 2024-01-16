Games
Hingan House Roof (Mokuzo)
Roof - Item Level 273
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A wooden Hingan yashiki-style tiled roof designed exclusively for use with houses.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
632 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
273
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Mortar
16
Titanium Rivets
16
Oroshigane Ingot
16
Steel Joint Plate
16
Dark Chestnut Lumber
16
Crystals
Fire Crystal
16
Earth Crystal
12
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
64
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
780
Max Quality
1530
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1013
Craftsmanship
1044
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
