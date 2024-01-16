Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Hingan House Roof (Mokuzo)

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A wooden Hingan yashiki-style tiled roof designed exclusively for use with houses.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
16
Item Icon
Titanium Rivets
16
Item Icon
Oroshigane Ingot
16
Item Icon
Steel Joint Plate
16
Item Icon
Dark Chestnut Lumber
16
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
16
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
12
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

