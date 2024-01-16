Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Steel Joint Plate

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A plate of beaten steel used in crafting and construction.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Steel Ingot
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

