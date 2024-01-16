Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Highland Mansion Roof (Stone)

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A highland stone roof designed exclusively for use with mansions.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
20
Item Icon
Cut Stone
20
Item Icon
Roof Tile
20
Item Icon
Titanium Nugget
20
Item Icon
Cobalt Joint Plate
20
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
20
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
20
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

