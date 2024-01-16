Games
Roof Tile
Stone - Item Level 16
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A flat roof tile made of baked clay.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Straw
1
Potter's Clay
1
Crystals
Water Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
11
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
24
Max Quality
216
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
