[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Roof Tile

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A flat roof tile made of baked clay.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Straw
1
Item Icon
Potter's Clay
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

