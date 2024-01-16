Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Highland House Wall (Stone)
Exterior Wall - Item Level 150
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A highland stone wall designed exclusively for use with houses.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
729 gil
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
150
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Granite
16
Roof Tile
16
Titanium Nugget
16
Clear Glass Lens
16
Holy Cedar Lumber
16
Crystals
Ice Crystal
20
Earth Crystal
16
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
580
Max Quality
2700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
553
Craftsmanship
587
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
