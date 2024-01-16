Destiny 2
Item Icon

Clear Glass Lens

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A hard flat lens made of uncolored glass.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Silex
1
Item Icon
Natron
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
