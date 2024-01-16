Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Holy Cedar Lumber

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Processed cedar lumber purified with holy water.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Holy Water
2
Item Icon
Cedar Lumber
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

