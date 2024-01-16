Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Holy Cedar Lumber
Lumber - Item Level 130
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Processed cedar lumber purified with holy water.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
5 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Holy Water
2
Cedar Lumber
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
52
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
130
Max Quality
1712
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
462
Craftsmanship
502
