[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Highland House Roof (Wood)

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A highland wooden roof designed exclusively for use with houses.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
12
Item Icon
Cut Stone
12
Item Icon
Roof Tile
12
Item Icon
Steel Joint Plate
12
Item Icon
Dark Chestnut Lumber
12
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
12
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
12
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

