FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Highland Cottage Roof (Wood)

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A highland wooden roof designed exclusively for use with cottages.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
8
Item Icon
Cut Stone
8
Item Icon
Roof Tile
8
Item Icon
Iron Joint Plate
8
Item Icon
Dark Chestnut Lumber
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

