FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Highland Composite Chimney
Roof Decoration - Item Level 150
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A composite chimney designed to complement highland residences.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
103 gil
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
150
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Varnish
5
Roof Tile
5
Titanium Nugget
5
Dark Chestnut Lumber
5
Crystals
Ice Crystal
6
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
580
Max Quality
2700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
553
Craftsmanship
587
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
