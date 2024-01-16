Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Hardsilver Dolabra

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

31

33.07

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Dhalmel Leather
4
Item Icon
Titanium Nugget
4
Item Icon
Titanium Rivets
4
Item Icon
Hardsilver Nugget
4
Item Icon
Dark Chestnut Lumber
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
4
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

