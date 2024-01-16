Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Hardsilver Nugget

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A small nugget of impure hardsilver.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Silver Ore
1
Item Icon
Hardsilver Sand
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

