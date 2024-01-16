Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Hardsilver Nugget
Metal - Item Level 136
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A small nugget of impure hardsilver.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
5 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Silver Ore
1
Hardsilver Sand
1
Crystals
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
54
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
170
Max Quality
1824
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
491
Craftsmanship
529
Related Posts
FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get Unidentifiable Items
Mike Williams
How to Unlock the Vath Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Quests & Vendor Items
Nerium
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi