FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Gazelleskin Boots of Casting
Feet - Item Level 285
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
194
Magic Defense
111
Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 68
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
336 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+52
Spell Speed
+41
Critical Hit
+58
Intelligence
+58
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 58
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
285
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
5
Twinthread
5
Gazelle Leather
5
Tama-hagane Ingot
5
Grade 1 Reisui of Intelligence
5
Crystals
Wind Crystal
5
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
68
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
980
Max Quality
3420
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1043
Craftsmanship
1069
