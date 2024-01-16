Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Twinthread
Cloth - Item Level 285
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A thin lustrous thread woven from countless silken strands pulled from a rare highland twincoon.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Twincoon
1
Effervescent Water
1
Crystals
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
68
Total Crafted
3
Durability
40
Difficulty
490
Max Quality
2736
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1043
Craftsmanship
1069
