FFXIV Items
Facet Mail of Fending
Item Icon

Facet Mail of Fending

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

625

625

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Ethereal Silk
2
Item Icon
Deepgold Nugget
2
Item Icon
Prismatic Ingot
2
Item Icon
Tungsten Steel Ingot
2
Item Icon
Grade 2 Vitality Alkahest
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

