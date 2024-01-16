Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Prismatic Ingot
Stone - Item Level 450
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A thin slab of cut and polished prismstone.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Prismstone
2
Multifaceted Resin
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
1640
Max Quality
6320
Characteristics
Required
Control
1990
Craftsmanship
2140
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
2480
