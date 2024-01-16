Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Deepgold Nugget
Metal - Item Level 390
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A small nugget of impure deepgold.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
11 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Copper Ore
6
Truegold Sand
6
Crystals
Ice Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
71
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
597
Max Quality
3010
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Blacksmith
Materials
Copper Ore
6
Truegold Sand
6
Crystals
Fire Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
71
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
597
Max Quality
3010
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
