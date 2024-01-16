Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Ethereal Silk

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

This sheen of this oft-sought, rarely found silk is at once both foreign and familiar.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Ethereal Cocoon
2
Item Icon
Multifaceted Cotton Cloth
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

The FFXIV Fan Creations from Korea's 2022 Digital Festival Absolutely Rule
Andrea Shearon
The Primals' New "Close in the Distance" Music Video is Reopening Old Wounds
Michael Hassall
10 Games That Should've Won the Grammy for Best Video Game Score
Kenneth Shepard