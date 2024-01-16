Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Exarchic Bracelet of Fending
Bracelets - Item Level 510
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
296 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+87
Vitality
+90
Critical Hit
+85
Determination
+60
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
510
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Solstice Ingot
3
Sea Swallow Leather
3
Silver Beech Lumber
3
Levinstrike Aethersand
3
Grade 4 Vitality Alkahest
3
Crystals
Ice Cluster
3
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
3600
Max Quality
9500
Characteristics
Required
Control
2540
Craftsmanship
2620
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
2900
