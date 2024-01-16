Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Solstice Ingot
Stone - Item Level 510
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A large block of solid crystal, ready to be chiseled into whatever form the craftsman desires.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
5 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Solstice Stone
3
Workbench Refining Sand
3
Crystals
Fire Cluster
3
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
2340
Max Quality
7125
Characteristics
Required
Control
2540
Craftsmanship
2620
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
2900
