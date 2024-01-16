Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Solstice Ingot

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A large block of solid crystal, ready to be chiseled into whatever form the craftsman desires.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Solstice Stone
3
Item Icon
Workbench Refining Sand
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
3
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Solstice Key Fragments Guide - How to Get & Farm Solstice Key Fragments (2021)
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Flamekeeper Title Guide – Gilded Solstice of Heroes Seal
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Reveler Title Guide – Event Cards Seal
Dillon Skiffington