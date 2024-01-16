Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Silver Beech Lumber

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Processed silver beech lumber.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Horsetail
3
Item Icon
Silver Beech Log
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
3
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

