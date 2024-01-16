Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Silver Beech Lumber
Lumber - Item Level 510
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Processed silver beech lumber.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
12 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Horsetail
3
Silver Beech Log
3
Crystals
Ice Cluster
3
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
2340
Max Quality
7125
Characteristics
Required
Control
2540
Craftsmanship
2620
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
2900
Related Posts
Full FFXIV 6.2 Patch Notes Summary, Everything You Need to Know [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
Stardew Valley Fishing Guide - Where and When to Catch the Legendary Fish
Sam Desatoff
,
Dillon Skiffington
Stardew Valley Leah Guide – Gifts, Schedule, House Location
Gabriel Moss
,
Dillon Skiffington