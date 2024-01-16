Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Dragonskin Boots of Healing

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

115

66

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Rubber
5
Item Icon
Dragon Leather
5
Item Icon
Dhalmel Leather
5
Item Icon
Hardsilver Nugget
5
Item Icon
Grade 1 Mind Dissolvent
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

