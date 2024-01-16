Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Dragonskin Boots of Healing
Feet - Item Level 139
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
115
Magic Defense
66
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 56
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
164 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+31
Piety
+31
Vitality
+29
Critical Hit
+22
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 46
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
139
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
5
Dragon Leather
5
Dhalmel Leather
5
Hardsilver Nugget
5
Grade 1 Mind Dissolvent
5
Crystals
Wind Crystal
4
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
57
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
460
Max Quality
2490
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
524
Craftsmanship
560
