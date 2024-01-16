Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Dragon Leather
Leather - Item Level 142
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A large piece of cured dragon skin.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Dragon Skin
1
Dark Chestnut Log
1
Crystals
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
56
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
210
Max Quality
1936
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
513
Craftsmanship
550
