FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Dragon Leather

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A large piece of cured dragon skin.

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Dragon Skin
1
Item Icon
Dark Chestnut Log
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

