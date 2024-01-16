Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Dhalmelskin Vest
Body - Item Level 100
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
107
Magic Defense
53
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 55
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
15444 gil
Sells for
197 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+92
Perception
+46
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 45
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
100
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Ramie Cloth
5
Ramie Thread
5
Dhalmel Leather
5
Hardsilver Nugget
5
Crystals
Wind Crystal
4
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
56
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
2420
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
513
Craftsmanship
550
