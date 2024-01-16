Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Ramie Thread

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Strong, absorbent yarn spun from ramie.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Flax
2
Item Icon
Stalk of Ramie
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

